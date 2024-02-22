Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,519 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,452,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $75.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $77.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

