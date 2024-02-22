Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Liberty Live Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LLYVA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 71,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,879. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $37.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 over the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

