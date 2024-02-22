Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,875 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 4.5% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $38,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $53.65. 5,822,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,382,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.