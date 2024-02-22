Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50,525 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 6.2% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $52,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $19.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $487.22. 9,824,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,243,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $488.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.63.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,075,188 shares of company stock worth $423,853,589 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on META. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.