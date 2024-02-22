Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Invests $17.32 Million in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 101,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,321,000. Acuity Brands makes up 2.0% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Acuity Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,233,000 after buying an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,567. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $244.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.80.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AYI

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.