Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,200 shares during the quarter. AGCO makes up 2.5% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $20,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.17. 229,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,257. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $145.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average of $118.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

