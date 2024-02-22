Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,961 shares during the quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Allegion worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 48.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Stock Down 1.5 %

ALLE stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.12. 384,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,422. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.18 and its 200-day moving average is $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.