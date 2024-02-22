Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,100 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS traded up $13.34 on Thursday, reaching $341.97. 684,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,199. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.72. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.90.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

