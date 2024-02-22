Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 1.8% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,265 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.6 %

MCK stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $510.23. The company had a trading volume of 141,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,738. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $519.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $482.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.54.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

