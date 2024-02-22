Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 95,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after buying an additional 1,073,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,356,000 after buying an additional 75,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,006,000 after buying an additional 450,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.92. 1,922,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,969. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

