Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.
Sealed Air has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.
Sealed Air Stock Performance
NYSE:SEE opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sealed Air
About Sealed Air
Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sealed Air
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.