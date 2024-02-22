Shannon River Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. ACI Worldwide makes up approximately 0.4% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ACI Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 456.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,083,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 12.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,671,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,265.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 758,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 702,546 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

ACIW stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.21. 244,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.24.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

