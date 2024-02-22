Shannon River Fund Management LLC Sells 40,867 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,867 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for 5.9% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of GoDaddy worth $29,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in GoDaddy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in GoDaddy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GDDY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.79. 291,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,615. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $113.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $34,962.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,551 shares of company stock worth $4,287,858. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

