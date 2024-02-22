Shattuck Labs (STTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTKGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shares of STTK opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.20. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at Shattuck Labs

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 23.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

