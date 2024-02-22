Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

SHEN opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 193.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

