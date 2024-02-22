SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

SIF opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

About SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

