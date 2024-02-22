SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIF opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.95.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
