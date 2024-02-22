Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,614,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing accounts for 2.0% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 10.82% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $691,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SSD traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $193.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,576. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $202.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.17.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,634 shares of company stock worth $502,759. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

