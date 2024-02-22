Socorro Asset Management LP Buys 13,255 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Socorro Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.5% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Target by 26.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.31.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $148.80. The company had a trading volume of 708,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,241. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.21. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

