Socorro Asset Management LP Purchases 5,402 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Socorro Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 3.6% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after buying an additional 307,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,143,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,957,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.22. The company had a trading volume of 464,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,165. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

