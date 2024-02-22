Socorro Asset Management LP Sells 3,723 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Socorro Asset Management LP cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.3% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $367.88. 1,036,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.97 and its 200-day moving average is $325.77. The stock has a market cap of $366.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $370.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.