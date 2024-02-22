SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Cap Reaches $14.70 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. SOLVE has a total market cap of $14.70 million and $177,697.79 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.