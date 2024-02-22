Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

