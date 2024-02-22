Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB) vs. DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Critical Survey

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and DiamondRock Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $173.03 million N/A N/A N/A N/A DiamondRock Hospitality $1.00 billion 1.94 $109.33 million $0.39 23.80

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A DiamondRock Hospitality 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sotherly Hotels and DiamondRock Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $9.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A DiamondRock Hospitality 8.79% 5.79% 2.91%

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats Sotherly Hotels on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.