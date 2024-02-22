SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,945 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $42,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,009,000 after buying an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

GLD opened at $187.59 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.97.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

