SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.24

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.24 and last traded at $74.22, with a volume of 5505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

