SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $34.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

