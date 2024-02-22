SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.30

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.30 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 791113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.48.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

