Sprott Inc. (SII) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Sprott has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.7% annually over the last three years. Sprott has a payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sprott Stock Performance

NYSE SII opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $956.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sprott by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sprott by 25.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sprott by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

