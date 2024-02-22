Sprott Inc. (SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 19th

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.336 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SII traded down C$1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,849. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.28. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$38.43 and a 1-year high of C$52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Sprott alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sprott from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.