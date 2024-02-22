Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.22

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$113.22 and last traded at C$112.89, with a volume of 14351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$111.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

