Status (SNT) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Status has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $159.47 million and $5.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001414 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00014210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,511.68 or 1.00155634 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00167862 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009117 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,328,959 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,328,959.39392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04084485 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $6,505,587.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

