Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Stepan Trading Down 0.4 %

SCL traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.40. 2,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90. Stepan has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $106.08.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

About Stepan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

