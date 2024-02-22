Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issues Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $532.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.
NYSE:SCL opened at $90.73 on Thursday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $106.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
