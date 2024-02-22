Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issues Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $532.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Stepan Price Performance

NYSE:SCL opened at $90.73 on Thursday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $106.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

Stepan Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Stepan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

