Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $93.11, but opened at $89.00. Stepan shares last traded at $89.39, with a volume of 11,466 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

Stepan Trading Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after buying an additional 112,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,306,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,165,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,317,000 after buying an additional 162,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stepan by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,308,000 after buying an additional 125,582 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stepan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,568,000 after buying an additional 31,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

