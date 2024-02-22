Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $93.11, but opened at $89.00. Stepan shares last traded at $89.39, with a volume of 11,466 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

