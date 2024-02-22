Stephen Oxley Purchases 24 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,597 ($20.11) per share, for a total transaction of £383.28 ($482.60).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 17th, Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($19.96) per share, for a total transaction of £380.40 ($478.97).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JMAT traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,590 ($20.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,636.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,611.23. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,213 ($27.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,675.52, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.18) to GBX 1,460 ($18.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.44) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.15) to GBX 2,000 ($25.18) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,018.33 ($25.41).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

