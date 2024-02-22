Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,429,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,888 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $131,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 443,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $136.41.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

