Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYBT

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at $981,800.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $284,440.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,389.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at $981,800.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 289,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 219,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,178,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,798,000 after buying an additional 139,501 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

