StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SVVC stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Stories

