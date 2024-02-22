StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

