StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

NYSE SPLP opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $777.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.27. Steel Partners has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $48.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28,925.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10,141.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Steel Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

