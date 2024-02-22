StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TCON
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.