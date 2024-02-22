StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TCON

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Shares of TCON opened at $0.18 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.