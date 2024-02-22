StockNews.com Downgrades Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) to Sell

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NYSE CWEN opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.90. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

