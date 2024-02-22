StockNews.com Downgrades Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Sell

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KOS

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.