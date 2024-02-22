StockNews.com Downgrades PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

PENN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered PENN Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

PENN opened at $17.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79, a PEG ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.13.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,273,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,038,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 589,061 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.