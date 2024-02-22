StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

American National Bankshares stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $470.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 697.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 61,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

