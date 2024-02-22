StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

