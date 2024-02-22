StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

