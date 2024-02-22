StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $13.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $259.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.33. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,774 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 693,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 57,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

