StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVIV. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

